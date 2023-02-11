BBR Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,277 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

