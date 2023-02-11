BBR Partners LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NKE opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $146.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

