BBR Partners LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

