BBR Partners LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.