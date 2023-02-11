BBR Partners LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

