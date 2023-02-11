BBR Partners LLC Sells 4,195 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.50. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $321.33. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

