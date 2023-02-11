Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €100.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($152.69) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

EPA AIR opened at €113.74 ($122.30) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is €114.23 and its 200-day moving average is €106.78.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

