Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 10,224 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $411.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

