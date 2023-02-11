Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 84,256 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 351,066.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,256 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $215.26 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average of $213.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

