Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1,122,685.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $32,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $502.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

