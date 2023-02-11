Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,348.37 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,192.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,993.27.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

