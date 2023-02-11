Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.61 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

About Wheaton Precious Metals

NYSE WPM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.