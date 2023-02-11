Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Element Solutions worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Element Solutions by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111,191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

ESI opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also

