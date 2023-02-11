Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 518,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,709,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 71,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

