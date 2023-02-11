Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 11,171 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of iRhythm Technologies worth $47,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

