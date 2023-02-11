Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,536,329 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 229,302.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $37,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 276.7% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,530 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $310,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $27.99 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.