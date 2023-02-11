Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Up 1.6 %

BIOC opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.