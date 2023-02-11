Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $105,834.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00229723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00107728 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00062517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000413 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.