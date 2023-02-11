BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $11.83 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

