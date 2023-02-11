Bitgert 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.32 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Bitgert has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Bitgert has a total market cap of $197.44 million and $4.32 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

