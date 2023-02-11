BitShares (BTS) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $32.34 million and approximately $406,602.69 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008390 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005362 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002012 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

