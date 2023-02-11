BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.