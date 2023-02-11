BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the January 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ECAT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.79. 142,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,132. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,726,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $406,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.