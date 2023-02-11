BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Insider Sells $473,629.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $723.51 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

