BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 65,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.34.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
