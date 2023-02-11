BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 65,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 302,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,044 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

