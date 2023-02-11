Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $62,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock valued at $164,694,596. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE:BX opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.