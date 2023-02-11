Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,750,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,192. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $337,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.