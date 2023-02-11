Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after purchasing an additional 251,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 451,501 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 572,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

