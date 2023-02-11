BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,710.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00571473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00188303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00052720 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001021 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001176 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.