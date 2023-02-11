BMO Capital Markets Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $161.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.75.

FSV stock opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 253,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 970.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

