BMO Capital Markets Cuts International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$19.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.50 target price (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

International Petroleum Price Performance

IPCO stock opened at C$12.71 on Wednesday. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of C$8.69 and a 52 week high of C$16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

