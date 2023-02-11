BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 90.3% in January

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,044. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $118,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

