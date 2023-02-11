Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.34

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and traded as high as $42.21. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
