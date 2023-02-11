Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.34

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and traded as high as $42.21. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.19 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 82.87%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

