Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Boeing from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.89 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

