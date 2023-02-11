Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.25.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 158,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 522,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.