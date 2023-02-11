Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$69.23.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$59.80 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$69.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

