Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bombardier Stock Performance

BDRBF stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

