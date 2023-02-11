BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BWA opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

