Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.