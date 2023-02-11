Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

