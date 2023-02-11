Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

