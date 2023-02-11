Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.80 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

