Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,438 shares of company stock worth $5,596,655 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

NYSE:BSX opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

