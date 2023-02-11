Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $947,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,837 shares of company stock valued at $29,643,096 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

