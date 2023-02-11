Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to C$245.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BYDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.
