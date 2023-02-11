Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.63 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Further Reading

