Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.63 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Further Reading

