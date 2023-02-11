Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46, Briefing.com reports. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHF opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.