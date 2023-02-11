Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46, Briefing.com reports. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

