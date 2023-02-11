Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $34.38

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,829 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

