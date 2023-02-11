Brokers Set Expectations for Sempra’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sempra in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share.

SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.23. Sempra has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 115,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 31,551 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Sempra by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

