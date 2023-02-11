Brookfield Co. (BN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:BN opened at C$48.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.44. Brookfield has a 52-week low of C$41.78 and a 52-week high of C$55.00.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.56 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Brookfield

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$63.00 target price for the company.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

