Brookfield Co. (BN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Brookfield Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:BN opened at C$48.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.44. Brookfield has a 52-week low of C$41.78 and a 52-week high of C$55.00.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.56 billion for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.